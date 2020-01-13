Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $437,751.64 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00.

RUN stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

