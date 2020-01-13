Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $34,868.75 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $34,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $55.96 on Monday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.