Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of INSM opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,287,000 after buying an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 675,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

