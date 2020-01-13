Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,580 to GBX 1,685. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intermediate Capital Group traded as high as GBX 1,651 ($21.72) and last traded at GBX 1,648 ($21.68), with a volume of 145023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,615 ($21.24).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,579.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,441.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

