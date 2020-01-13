International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 655 ($8.62).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IAG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 675.14 ($8.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 661 ($8.70) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 502.75. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

