International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 700 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 661 ($8.70) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 597.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.75.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.