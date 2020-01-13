Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $302,749.68 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ITCI opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

