Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

IOVA stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

