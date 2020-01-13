iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.07 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

