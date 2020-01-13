iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Position Boosted by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYF opened at $57.40 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.