iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $180.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.46 and a one year high of $181.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

