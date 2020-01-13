iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 68,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $164.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

