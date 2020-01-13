iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $198.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1915 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.