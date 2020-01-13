Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.