JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

