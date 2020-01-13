JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 484 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $136.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

