JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 592 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

