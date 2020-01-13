JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550 at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 953.27 ($12.54).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 846.72 ($11.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 803.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.99.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.