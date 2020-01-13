Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $127.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.89.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $129.64 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 92,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,234,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.