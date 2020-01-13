Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RR. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of RR opened at GBX 681 ($8.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 700.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 767.81. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Insiders purchased 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.