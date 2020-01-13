Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCAP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,985 shares of company stock valued at $197,624. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 242,657 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

