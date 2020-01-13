JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of KRTX opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,427 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

