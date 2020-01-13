Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s previous close.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,972 ($39.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,940.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,048.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

In other news, insider Simon Farrant acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,005 ($39.53) per share, with a total value of £360.60 ($474.35). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Insiders purchased 7,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,460 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

