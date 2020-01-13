Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $55,627.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

JNCE opened at $7.43 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

