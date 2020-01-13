JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($156.98) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.05 ($151.22).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €123.92 ($144.09) on Monday. SAP has a one year low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.71 and its 200 day moving average is €115.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

