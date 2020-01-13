JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Price Target to GBX 60

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 54.40 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pharos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.37 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.81.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

