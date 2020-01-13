JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 271

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genel Energy to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

GENL opened at GBX 180.92 ($2.38) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.04. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 165.80 ($2.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.50 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. The company has a market cap of $502.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

