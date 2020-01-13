Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $191,900.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $191,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $170,200.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00.

KPTI stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.