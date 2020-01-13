Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON KMR opened at GBX 234.06 ($3.08) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The stock has a market cap of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

