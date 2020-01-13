Kepler Capital Markets Lowers TUI (LON:TUI) to Hold

TUI (LON:TUI) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TUI. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut TUI to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 939 ($12.35) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 988.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 910.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. TUI has a one year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.