KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after buying an additional 4,537,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centurylink by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,051,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 997,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,943,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

