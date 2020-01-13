KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax accounts for 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Great Ajax worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Great Ajax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

