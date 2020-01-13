KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

