KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.74.

AMZN opened at $1,883.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,806.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,818.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $933.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.