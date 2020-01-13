KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,428.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,434.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,343.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $985.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

