KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

