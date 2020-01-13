L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on L Brands to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of LB stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

