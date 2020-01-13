Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

