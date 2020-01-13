Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 37 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $256.41 and a 12 month high of $327.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average is $302.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

