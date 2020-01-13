Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

