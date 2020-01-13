Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

