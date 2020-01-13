Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 828,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 313,953 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

