Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $854.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

