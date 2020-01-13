Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Landstar System by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.