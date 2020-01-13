Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $16,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

