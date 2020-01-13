LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $22,876.00 in Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $22,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,537 shares in the company, valued at $704,785.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $24,548.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00.

LC stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

