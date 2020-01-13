Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,610 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPT stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

