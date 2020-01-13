Liberum Capital Raises Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target to GBX 229

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 229 ($3.01) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.83. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.53).

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 2.12%.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.