Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 762.40 ($10.03).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPOR opened at GBX 866 ($11.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 844.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 751.42. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 895 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.