Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,334 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,400,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $209.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.54. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.21 and a 1 year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

